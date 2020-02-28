Sanjay Kapoor gets nostalgic, shares old picture of himself with little Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya

Sanjay Kapoor loves to post throwback pictures. This time he has fished out a beautiful nostalgic picture of himself celebrating his birthday with little Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. The actor's wife Maheep Kapoor also features in the photo. While Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay, Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of his brother Boney Kapoor.

In the picture, a black t-shirt and denim-clad Sanjay is seen cutting a cake in the presence of his family. Shanaya looks cute as a doll in her pink top, while Janhvi and Khushi are twinning in their white t-shirts. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @khushi05k @janhvikapoor @shanayakapoor02 @maheepkapoor A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onFeb 25, 2020 at 8:31am PST

Later, the Raja actor also shared an old photograph of himself from the sets of the 2003 film LOC: Kargil. Sharing the photograph, in which the actor can be seen wearing an Army uniform, Sanjay wrote: "Throwback, 2003, LOC Kargil" and added the hashtag #memories. The film, based on the 1999 Kargil War was directed by J.P Dutta and featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Monish Behl, Nagarjuna, Abhishek Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite her niece Sonam Kapoor. Before this, he was playing the role of Vidya Balan's husband in Mission Mangal. He will now be seen in web series Mentalhood opposite Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking about the girls, Shanaya and Khushi are yet to enter Bollywood but Janhvi has already made her mark. She made her debut through Karan Johar's Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from the two, she will also share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the second instalment of the 2008 comedy-drama Dostana 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates