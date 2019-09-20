Sanjay Kapoor: Got chance to bond with Sonam on The Zoya Factor set

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor features in the film The Zoya Factor, starring niece Sonam Kapoor. He says as uncle and niece, they got a chance to spend quality time, and working with a family member is always a good idea. In the film, Sanjay is playing the father of Zoya, played by Sonam.

Asked about what is so special of working with his niece, Sanjay told IANS: "As an actor for me it is important to be part of a good story and "The Zoya Factor" is one such opportunity. Having said that, working with family members is always a good idea. Although we spend time when we have a family get-together, during the shooting of ‘The Zoya Factor' I got a chance to spend quality time with Sonam."

"We have seen her grow up before us and I think I spent the most quality time on the sets of this film because every day we are shooting for 13 hours. I think somewhere that bonding added a little more warmth to the on-screen father-daughter relationship" added the brother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

The Zoya Factor is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The story of the film revolves around an advertising professional who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team during the World Cup 2011. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Sonam with Dulquer Salmaan. It releases on Friday.

