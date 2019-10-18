Sanjay Kapoor is a happy man as he celebrates his birthday and Karwa Chauth with family
Sanjay Kapoor's birthday and Karwa Chauth fell on the same day, October 17. Here's how the actor celebrated his special day.
Sanjay Kapoor turned 54 yesterday, October 17. This year, along with his big day, was another auspicious occasion - Karwa Chauth. Sanjay Kapoor, with his entire Kapoor clan, celebrated both these occasions with absolute zeal.
Besides cutting a cake for his birthday, the Kapoor family, especially the ladies, had a lot of fun celebrating Karwa Chauth with their husbands and relatives. Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor, shared a few pictures and videos that show the family having a great time.
Here's a screengrab of one of the videos Maheep shared of Sanjay Kapoor cutting his birthday cake:
Rima Jain feeds Sanjay Kapoor a piece of cake
Besides these videos, Maheep Kapoor also shared a couple of images of the ladies of the family all decked up in festive wear, looking utterly stylish and beautiful. Can you spot who all can be seen in the picture? We can see Raveena Tandon Thadani, Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam Kothari, Sunita Kapoor, Rima Jain, Antara Motiwala, Bhavana Pandey, and Padmini Kolhapure. Check out the photos below:
It was at Anil Kapoor's home that Karwa Chauth was celebrated. Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the festivities with the caption: "Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always."
Don't these double celebrations look like fun? Sanjay Kapoor sure had a blast surrounded by his closest friends and family, and coupled with Karwa Chauth it seemed like double the festivities.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Sandhu, and many other B-town celebrities were snapped celebrating the age-old tradition of Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal.
In picture: Raveena Tandon opted for ethnic red and golden Anarkali for the celebration, and the actress was snapped with her girl-pals by the paparazzi.
Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence together.
Like every year, Sunita Kapoor organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her residence in Juhu, which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.
In picture: Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni walked in together to celebrate the festival. The actress was all smiles when snapped by the shutterbugs.
The actors wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis before breaking the fast.
In picture: Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu. Maheep looked ethereal in a purple and golden salwar-kameez she opted to celebrate festivities.
While some were seen draped in the traditional style saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion.
In picture: Jahaan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at Anil's Juhu residence.
Among a host of celebrities present at the ceremony, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on Instagram where the 'KC gang' is seen circling around a table and singing a traditional puja song.
In picture: Sunita Kapoor Anarkali dress, which she paired with pink Banarasi dupatta looked ethereal at Karwa Chauth celebration.
Apart from Shilpa, Neelam, Padmini, and Raveena, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep was also present in traditional finery. Her purple coloured attire stood ravishingly outstanding at the ceremony.
In picture: Anil Kapoor was all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi during the festivities.
However, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was nowhere to be seen in the clip, she documented her celebration on Instagram story.
In picture: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed off their romantic side when snapped by the paps. Raj Kundra walking hand-in-hand with wife Shilpa left the netizens crazy.
While in one picture Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her celebration, one of which showed how a spot in her house was beautifully lit up with decorative diyas followed by a colourful rangoli.
In picture: As soon as the power couple of B-town arrived, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra posed for the paparazzi.
Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.
In picture: Bhavana Panday with husband Chunky Panday at Anil Kapoor's residence.
Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala were also clicked at the celebration.
Rima Jain and Manoj Jain were also one of the celebrity guests to celebrate Karwa Chauth observed on October 18.
Padmini Kolhapure opted for a yellow and black coloured salwar suit to celebrate the festival of fasting.
Janhvi Kapoor, who wasn't observing any fast for Karwa Chauth was also clicked at Anil Kapoor's residence. The actress opted for an orange coloured t-shirt dress for the outing.
Anshula Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi Kapoor to witness the festivity hosted at Anil Kapoor's Bandra residence.
Farah Khan was also snapped at Anil Kapoor's residence in Juhu.
