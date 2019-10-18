Sanjay Kapoor is a happy man as he celebrates his birthday and Karwa Chauth with family

Sanjay Kapoor turned 54 yesterday, October 17. This year, along with his big day, was another auspicious occasion - Karwa Chauth. Sanjay Kapoor, with his entire Kapoor clan, celebrated both these occasions with absolute zeal.

Besides cutting a cake for his birthday, the Kapoor family, especially the ladies, had a lot of fun celebrating Karwa Chauth with their husbands and relatives. Sanjay's wife, Maheep Kapoor, shared a few pictures and videos that show the family having a great time.

Here's a screengrab of one of the videos Maheep shared of Sanjay Kapoor cutting his birthday cake:

Rima Jain feeds Sanjay Kapoor a piece of cake

Besides these videos, Maheep Kapoor also shared a couple of images of the ladies of the family all decked up in festive wear, looking utterly stylish and beautiful. Can you spot who all can be seen in the picture? We can see Raveena Tandon Thadani, Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam Kothari, Sunita Kapoor, Rima Jain, Antara Motiwala, Bhavana Pandey, and Padmini Kolhapure. Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Karva Chauth âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onOct 17, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

It was at Anil Kapoor's home that Karwa Chauth was celebrated. Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the festivities with the caption: "Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always."

Don't these double celebrations look like fun? Sanjay Kapoor sure had a blast surrounded by his closest friends and family, and coupled with Karwa Chauth it seemed like double the festivities.

