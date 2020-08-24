Sanjay Kapoor on Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut: It has been delayed by the pandemic

Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have already made their respective Bollywood debuts. Only Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is left to arrive in the Hindi film industry. There have been lots of talks about the same in the past few months.

And talking about the same in an interview with Zoom, Sanjay Kapoor talked about it and said, "It has been delayed by the ongoing pandemic, but we are hopeful that it will happen very soon." The Sirf Tum actor had also taken to his Instagram account recently to congratulate Shanaya for starting her journey as an assistant director with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

He had written- "I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix"." (sic)

In case you missed the post, have a look right here:

Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Satish Kaushik's Prem and went on to do films like Sirf Tum, Auzaar, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Koi Mets Dil Se Pooche, and more recently, Mission Mangal. He has recently acted in the web-series, The Gone Game.

