Sanjay Kapoor takes a jibe at Arjun Kapoor; praises Malaika Arora's 'in-house photographer'

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties, to holidays and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

This isn't the first time that Arjun Kapoor's uncle Sanjay Kapoor has pulled Malaika Arora's leg. In fact, Sanjay Kapoor and family were amongst the first few, who Malaika started hanging out with. It all began with the auspicious Diwali party. When Malaika was on a vacation with Arjun in Switzerland, Sanjay Kapoor's family was also by their side and they shared pictures of them on social media.

Once again, Sanjay Kapoor is back at it. Malaika Arora, who is currently on a vacation with Arjun Kapoor in Austria, shared a beautiful picture of herself. She captioned the photo as: "Happy Sunday" with many heart emoticons. The image showed a side profile of Malaika, where she is seen in a cream-coloured t-shirt.

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onAug 31, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT

Sanjay Kapoor hilariously trolled Malaika Arora on this image. Taking a dig at his nephew Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay commented that her "in-house photographer" is doing a good job with her pictures. He wrote: "Your in-house photographer is doing a good job." To which, Malaika replied: "Haha sir".



Malaika Arora has shared some more pictures from the place, which define serenity, beauty,

View this post on Instagram Stop, reflect and be grateful ðÂÂÂ.... #wednesdaymusingsðÂÂÂ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onAug 27, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT

Not just this, Malaika's Instagram stories' section is also filled with pictures from Austria. On Sunday, she first shared a boomerang video of her while on a trek. The second image was from the resort they are living in. The third photograph was a beautiful one with scenic locations. She captioned the image by writing "solitude".

Malaika and Arjun have frequently posted cryptic romantic messages for each other and photographs from their vacations together. Arjun Kapoor has also shared pictures from the same location on his Instagram account and stories. The two are more comfortable coming out in the open together now than earlier.

The following picture was first shared by Arjun, and a few minutes later, Malaika Arora also shared the same picture. It was filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who is a dear friend to Malaika, who pointed out this and teased her of sharing some pictures with the same caption also now on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Stand still, take a moment, be grateful. A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onAug 27, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

The couple often keeps sharing cryptic posts for each other on social media. The latest example of it is Arjun Kapoor sharing a photograph of two pink-coloured hearts hanging near the window. He captioned the picture as: "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" (Two hearts are secretly meeting each other).

Along with Malaika and Arjun, Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor with beau Karan Boolani, Sanjay Kapoor and family are all at a retreat and wellness centre in Austria.

