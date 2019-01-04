Sanjay Khan announces his second book on his birthday

bollywood

Legendary veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan who is riding high on the success of his autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life recently announced his second book on his birthday

Legendary veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan who is riding high on the success of his autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life recently announced his second book on his birthday. The actor-producer hosted a grand party on his birthday to mark the announcement of his new book.

The party was a starry affair with many of Khan's friends from B-town and the world of politics being a part of his birthday celebrations. Celebrities who graced the occasion were Subrata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha, Akbar Khan, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja, Randhir Kapoor, Designer Farah Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Renu Namboodiri, Prashant Sawant, Simmon, Simi Garewal, Poonam Dhillon, Rouble Nagi, Simone Arora, Anu Dewan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi.

The book titled Assalamalaikum Watan is Khan's second book as an author post the much-acclaimed autobiography The Best Mistakes Of My Life which went on to become a bestseller this year. The book Assalamalaikum Watan is organized into nine well-focused chapters. It commences with a brief history of India, highlighting some major contributions of the civilization. It stresses in particular, on strengthening the Muslims of India and empowering them to take part in nation building.

Says Sanjay Khan, "It's really blissful to be announcing my second book 'Assalamalaikum Watan' on my birthday. My first autobiography 'The Best Mistakes Of My Life' has been loved by readers and I'm hoping my second book to receives even more love."

The recently-released autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes Of My Life' has the actor-author at his candid best with a bare-all look at his journey in Bollywood and outside of it. From films to politics to his near-death accidents, Khan writes on all his life-changing moments. The book had its grand pre-Diwali launch in Mumbai.

Sanjay Khan has acted in almost 50 films and produced and directed films like 'Chandi Sona', 'Kala Dhanda Goray Log' 'Abdullah' and the television classic 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'. He is the recipient of the 'National Citizen Award' twice, the 'Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence' and the 'Gem of India Award for Excellence' among many other honors.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates