Sanjay Khan on his next Assalwaliakum Watan: Not a political book

Sanjay Khan opens up on his next written piece, Assalwaliakum Watan

Sanjay Khan

Months after launching his debut book - an autobiography, The Best Mistakes Of My Life - Sanjay Khan is set to take his love for writing further. His next book, Assalwaliakum Watan, aims to empower the Muslim youth of India to "become good citizens of the country".

Khan, who turns 78 today, tells mid-day, "The title has been with me for almost five years. The book aims to help the vast segment of over 200 million Muslims seeking education and a good job, and [enable them to] become good citizens of the country. Our country is facing concerns of [unemployment], and the Muslim community is marginalised and pushed to the brink. I don't want them to become a liability for the nation."

Over nine chapters, Khan will delve into the history of India to pull out instances that have been defining for the Muslim community. "It commences with a brief history of India, and highlights major contributions made by the [people]. It stresses on [how] Muslims [have been] defined as a minority community, according to the Constitution of India.

I share reservations about this definition, since I consider myself an Indian first. It's not a political book, it's a socio-economic one, and takes further my [attempt] to make non-productive people, productive, and contribute towards the betterment of the society." Khan plans to release it later this year, "We are working on the final edit."

