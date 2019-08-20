Sanjay Kohli: Comedy is the most difficult genre to do

television

Sanjay Kohli says, "As for the challenges, to come up with something new is a big one. In a daily soap, I can bring in drama and sustain. But in comedy, I have to maintain the laughter and fun quotient."

Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli

Making people laugh is no cakewalk and Sanjay Kohli, producer of TV shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain knows it best. The producer, who has another show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan currently on air, says they've been lucky with their shows.

"Comedy is the most difficult genre to do and I think one episode of comedy equals five episodes of a daily soap. We have done many award-winning soaps too. The fame of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Jijaji Chhat Per Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a great thing and Happu has broken all the records as expected," he says.

He adds, "As for the challenges, to come up with something new is a big one. In a daily soap, I can bring in drama and sustain. But in comedy, I have to maintain the laughter and fun quotient and being the number one show since the last five years is indeed a commendable job."

When asked as to what makes for a great comedy show, Sanjay Kohli says, "The main ingredients of a comedy show is the right team, the right script, the right cast and having a focus. You need to make sure that you don't deviate from the characters that you have built."

The producer also considers himself lucky to work with amazing actors as well. "I think we are blessed to be working with some of the best and very professional, talented people because when your actors are not professional or talented, half of your creative talent goes there. I have one or two actors who are not very professional but I suppose we just manage somehow with them. The rest of the team are like my family, including my technicians," he says.

When it comes to plans for his production house Edit II, he says, "A film and couple of web series are in the pipeline. I am busy right now and I believe in dedicating all my energies to what is on my plate at the moment. We don't only believe in making money, work is about being in our comfort zone and we are blessed to be working with such amazing channels. Money is important but first, your passion and goodwill are important."

Also read: Producer Sanjay Kohli dons the actor's hat in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates