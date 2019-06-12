Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next to tackle discrimination due to colour

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 08:59 IST | Mohar Basu

Borrowing from the #unfairandlovely movement aimed at tackling discrimination due to colour, filmmaker addresses the subject in next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next to tackle discrimination due to colour
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Years after photo- project #Unfairandlovely — aimed at combating discrimination due to one’s colour — gathered the attention of netizens, sanjay Leela Bhansali is apparently ready to tackle the subject in cinema. stating that the final draft of an upcoming project is already under works, a source close to the filmmaker-producer tells mid-day, "Bhansali is keen to launch a fresh face with the film to make it more relatable. He is in talks with a few directors, but hasn't zeroed in on one yet."

Mirroring the sentiment that led to the creation of the movement by then 21- year old Pax Jones, a student at the University of Texas, this film too will chronicle the story of a woman who is meted out a raw deal owing to her skin colour. "The protagonist, an ambitious achiever, is still able to hold her own and victoriously beat all odds. It is a slice- of life film which subtly takes on the beauty industry that encourages consumers to believe that a lighter skin tone implies better prospects at bagging a job or even a spouse." The film, we’re told, isn’t a biography on Jones.

We reached out to Bhansali, who remained unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan on dating Navya Naveli Nanda: She's a really good friend

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sanjay leela bhansalibollywood news

Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Padmaavat to her

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK