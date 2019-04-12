Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes location hunting for Inshallah

bollywood

The filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali checked out spots in Uttarkashi, Rishikesh and Haridwar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is scouting for potential sites to shoot his Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah. The filmmaker checked out spots in Uttarkashi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. Bhansali also visited the ancient Maya Devi temple in Haridwar to seek blessings for his new endeavour. Television actor Shashank Vyas, who was holidaying in Rishikesh shared a picture with the filmmaker on his Instagram account.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Salman Khan after two decades as a lead in the film, which is described as a love story. Alia is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled Inshallah opposite Salman Khan. Recently, Alia cleared the air about facing the criticism to star opposite Salman Khan.

It was over six months ago that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had taken to Instagram to confirm that he was reuniting with his favourite star, Salman Khan, for a film. Khan holds a special place in Bhansali's life - the superstar was part of the filmmaker's debut, Khamoshi (1996). The two then went on to deliver a runaway hit in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Salman Khan had also made a cameo in Bhansali's Saawariya, which was the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

