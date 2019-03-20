Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Knew I would direct Alia Bhatt some day

bollywood

Master of grandeur Sanjay Leela Bhansali on finding Inshallah's leading lady and reuniting with Salman Khan after two decades

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is in an enviable position today - only days after she was announced as the leading lady of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, she has bagged another biggie. The actor has been roped in as the female lead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Inshallah, opposite Salman Khan. Rumoured to be a love story, it marks her first collaboration with the superstar as well as the director.

While buzz suggested that the director was considering his muse Deepika Padukone for the film, Bhansali tells mid-day that Inshallah served as the perfect script to collaborate with the youngster: "Alia is a talented actor, who I knew I would direct someday."



Salman Khan

Famed for creating author-backed roles for women, the director unsurprisingly features on most female actors' wish list. He notes that while he has been impressed with Bhatt's choice of projects, he was certain of approaching her only when he had a story that did justice to her potential as an artiste. "As a director, it's always a pleasure to work with actors of their calibre, but best things happen when the time is right. Today, when the time felt right and the right roles came along, we decided to walk on this new journey."



Sanjay Leela Bhansali

What makes the project all the more special is that it reunites the filmmaker with his first hero and long-time friend Khan. After working together on Khamoshi (1996) and the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the two had a rumoured fall-out in 2010. Having buried the hatchet in 2017, the director makes it clear that little can affect his fondness for Khan. "I have a working relationship with Salman, which is for keeps.

There were many times in the past that we wanted to come together for a project, but finally, after 20 years, the right script came along. I am happy to be directing Salman again." The superstar had also made a cameo appearance in Saawariya (2007). Though the makers are tight-lipped about the project, it has been heard that the movie will go on floors by September.

