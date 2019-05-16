Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaaferi with Malaal

bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's debut movie Malaal trailer to be out on May 18.

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, in his upcoming project Malaal. Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the trailer of the film will be out on May 18.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan [son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi] in #Malaal... Trailer out on 18 May 2019... Directed by Mangesh Hadawale... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/VsAq3cv43e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

The details about Malaal and the characters debutants Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaaferi will portray have been kept under wraps for a while now. Malaal is being helmed by Mangesh Hadawale, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI