Sanjay Manjrekar backs India bowlers to shine

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Indian bowling attack is competent enough to help the team register consecutive Test series-win Down Under.

India, in their last tour of Australia in 2018-19, had registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under.

However, Manjrekar believes that Virat Kohli's men will face a tougher competition this time around following the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were not part of the 2018-19 series as they were undergoing ban for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal.

"Australia's Test team will be stronger than it was on India's previous tour. The experience of Smith and Warner will add muscle to the Aussie side but I believe India's bowling attack is ready to have their names carved in the history of Indian cricket by winning a consecutive series Down Under," Manjrekar was quoted as saying in a media release.

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan also agreed with Manjrekar and said: "Now with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Australian side, the Indian team is definitely going to face a stiffer competition than their previous tour Down Under."

However, he feels there won't be any favourites going into the series as both sides have quality batting and bowling line-up in their squad.

"Australian pitches have always had good bounce and pace, so I think the area which will decide the ODIs, T20Is and Tests will be the bowlers and how well the team bowls as a unit to restrict the opponent to a lower total on the scoreboard," Khan said.

Meanwhile, former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath feels that the current Indian team has the confidence of playing in Australian conditions and they know how to do it as they've been successful here in the last tour.

"Any series between these two cricketing giants is always a spectacle to watch as it is one of the fiercest rivalries in modern-day cricket. The Indian cricket team will face a much tougher Australian team now that Smith and Warner are back but the Indian team is equally strong with an aggressive mentality and determination to win the series," said McGrath.

"I think it's going to be a really good series for fans of both the countries and the neutrals who love watching cricket for the love of the game," he added.

Manjrekar, Zaheer and McGrath, along with Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, Nick Knight, Mohammad Kaif, Harsha Bhogle and more are part of the panel of 'Extraaa Innings' show that will be aired on Sony Sports Network during the upcoming Australia-India series which comprises of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever