Sanjay Manjrekar disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar's dig at selectors

cricket

Gavaskar also pointed out that there was no meeting to reappoint Virat Kohli as captain. He called it, "bypassing procedure." Gavaskar also called the selectors "lame ducks."

Former India batsman Manjrekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has disagreed with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's dig at the current national selection panel yesterday. "This is probably one of the last selections for this committee as a new one will get appointed soon. Hopefully that will have players of stature who will not get bullied and be able to tell the team management that their job is to play with the team chosen by the selectors," Gavaskar wrote in his fortnightly column in mid-day.

Last evening, Manjrekar tweeted in response: "Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors and Virat being retained as captain. No, India did not put in a 'much below par WC performance', they won 7, lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature."

