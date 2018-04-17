Sanjay Manjrekar floors fans by singing Kishore Kumar hits in Kolkata

Manjrekar, who was honoured by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce along with India pacer Jhulan Goswami, stunned the audience by singing eight songs, most of which were melodies by Bollywood's top singer of yesteryear, Kishore Kumar



Jhulan Goswami and Sanjay Majrekar at an event in Kolkata yesterday. Pic/PTI

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar displayed his passion for music during a felicitation ceremony here yesterday. Manjrekar, who was honoured by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce along with India pacer Jhulan Goswami, stunned the audience by singing eight songs, most of which were melodies by Bollywood's top singer of yesteryear, Kishore Kumar.

Sanjay Manjrekar also sang Rabindra Sangeet in Bengali, "I am very passionate about music. I constantly keep listening to music. I believe music gives you relief, strength and enjoyment," said Manjrekar, 52, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India. "Kishore Kumar was a magician, he could do anything with his voice. I am a big fan... he was a genius," said Manjrekar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates