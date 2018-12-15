Sanjay Manjrekar: India would rather have Rishabh Pant taking catches than talking

cricket

India batsman-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has some advice for young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant: stay quiet if it helps you focus better

Australia's Tim Paine plays a shot as India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looks on during Day One of the second Test in Perth yesterday. Pic/AFP

India's young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's chatter/banter has attracted eyes and ears in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant's 'encouragement' to India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as well as Australia's tailend batsman Pat Cummins was amusing to some and annoying to others in Adelaide.

His utterances could be heard clearly when the host broadcaster [Seven Network and Fox Sports] decided to turn on the stump microphone for one over with no commentary on.



Sanjay Manjrekar

Pant was his usual talkative self on Day One of the second Test at Perth yesterday, something that didn't escape the attention of India batsman-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. "In cricket, there has been a tradition... in all team meetings, the wicketkeeper is told to keep encouraging the bowler.

"The moment he [Pant] dropped Shaun Marsh off Hanuma Vihari, he went quiet for two to three overs. That is when he has to be careful. If being quiet is going to help him focus better, then the Indian team would rather have him taking catches than looking to encourage the bowlers all the time or all that banter that goes around," Manjrekar told mid-day after completing his duties as a commentator for Sony Pictures Network at their Goregaon studio yesterday.

Manjrekar also noted that pacer Mohammed Shami tends to get complacent while bowling to tailenders. "When he [Shami] is bowling to the first four or five batsmen and the way he bowls to the No. 8, 9 and 10, I think the intensity dies down a little bit. That is something he needs to guard against.

"There is a tendency among one or two bowlers to get a little complacent. The intensity or the desperation to get the [remaining] wickets which is there [early on] is not very visible," Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar played a Test match at the WACA, the old Perth stadium on India's 1991-92 tour and said the new Optus Stadium is quite different. "You have these high stands on all sides so the wind factor at Perth, which is the other major factor along with pace and bounce, has gone out of the game. Yes, it is not ideal, but it is still Perth," he said.

