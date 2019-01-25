Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan fight it out over England selection issues

cricket

A Twitter fight has broken out between former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan over England team's selections during the West Indies vs England Test series

A Twitter war has erupted between former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan over England's team selection in the WI vs ENG Test series. Sam Curran was selected ahead of Start Broad for the first Test in Barbados and that irked Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to voice his displeasure and wrote, "Curran plays ahead of Broad. England at it again - Bizarre selections. #ENGvWI"

Michael Vaughan didn't take too kindly to Manjrekar's words and responded to the tweet saying, "Sanjay ... I think you are forgetting this England team that are at it again beat India 4-1 & then beat Sri Lanka 3-0 away from home last year"

Sanjay Manjrekar took the criticism a little too personally, decided to remind Vaughan of England's lacklustre past in major tournaments, he wrote, "Not forgetting at all. It’s despite the strange selections that they won. Short term success is never a good indicator. Just one ICC title for a team that played its first international in 1877 tells you something."

Sanjay Manjrekar continued saying, "Also SL that England faced in SL was the weakest its ever been, and India, well, 4-1 was a flattering scoreline for England, you know that as well as I do. Long term sustained success is a true reflection of a great team. Let’s see what the future holds for England."

Sanjay Manjrekar is known to not shy away from debates and arguments on Twitter and this was a prime example which shows Manjrekar holding fort on his opinion.

