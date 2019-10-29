Sanjay Manjrekar tweets on 'being a parent' and Twitter can't stop joking!

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently took to Twitter to share some insights on parenting. Manjrekar took to micro-blogging website Twitter to post something on Bhai Dooj, which is a nationwide celebration acknowledging the relationship between a brother and sister

Manjrekar posted in his tweet, saying, "My son on speaker phone to his sister. “I got a revelation the other day about how dad was wrong. #BeingAParent."

Poor Manjrekar did not see what was going to follow next. People on Twitter wasted no time as they trolled him and took potshots at his post on Twitter.

Tell us something we don’t already know! :-) that revelation beats us on the head every time you go on air :-) — Kittu Kolluri (@kittukolluri) October 29, 2019

He might have heard you on the Comm Box — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) October 29, 2019

You have forgotten to close the double quotes, Sanjay..... — Kaustav Dasguptað®ð³ (@KDasgupta_18) October 29, 2019

One user even went on to bring up the controversial Ravindra Jadeja topic which happened months ago.

He must speak to @imjadeja on this topic. — Ashish Patil (@imashpatil) October 29, 2019

During the World Cup, Manjrekar had told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet had said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

