Sanjay Manjrekar tweets on 'being a parent' and Twitter can't stop joking!

Published: Oct 29, 2019, 11:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Poor Manjrekar did not see what was going to follow next after he posted something on Bhai Dooj

Pic Courtesy/ Sanjay Manjrekar's Twitter

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently took to Twitter to share some insights on parenting. Manjrekar took to micro-blogging website Twitter to post something on Bhai Dooj, which is a nationwide celebration acknowledging the relationship between a brother and sister

Manjrekar posted in his tweet, saying, "My son on speaker phone to his sister. “I got a revelation the other day about how dad was wrong. #BeingAParent."

Poor Manjrekar did not see what was going to follow next. People on Twitter wasted no time as they trolled him and took potshots at his post on Twitter.

One user even went on to bring up the controversial Ravindra Jadeja topic which happened months ago.

During the World Cup, Manjrekar had told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja. The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet had said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

