Sanjay Mishra excited about his film on water crisis

The film, titled Turtle, is directed by Dinesh S. Yadav and produced by Ashok Choudhary

Sanjay Mishra

Actor Sanjay Mishra is happy to be part of a film, which touches upon the issue of water crisis in a village in Rajasthan. The film, titled Turtle, is directed by Dinesh S. Yadav and produced by Ashok Choudhary. "I am playing the protagonist in the film. It is fictionalisation of a true incident of water crisis in a village of Rajasthan," Sanjay said in a statement.

"I have chosen this film because I found the story very realistic. These kind of films are very important to reflect our future so that we can create awareness on water crisis," added the actor, who had also starred in "Kadvi Hawa", which deals with issues like drought and climate change.

On releasing the film, Choudhary said: "My another project 'Waah Zindagi' from Shivazza films & Entertainment with the same director, Dinesh S. Yadav, is in pipeline. So I'm planning to release both the films together later this year."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever