Sanjay Mishra: I see young Sanjay in Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal who was last seen in Nawabzade will be seen in film Bohot hua Sammaan alongside Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra with the cast of Bahut Hua Sammaan. Image source: PR

Actor Raghav Juyal who was last seen in Nawabzade will be seen in film Bohot Hua Sammaan alongside Sanjay Mishra. And veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has all praise about actor-host-dancer Raghav Juyal. Film is directed by Ashish Shukla and produced by Yodlee films.

On praising Raghav, Sanjay Mishra shares, "I see my past in Raghav. I see young Sanjay Mishra in him. I feel he is very youthful and energetic. He is so full of energy that he needs to save all his energy for future. He is a very talented actor and very amazing in every aspects of his life. He is very down to earth and takes things in a very calm and mature way and does not have ego issues. "

Bahut Hua Sammaan is a caper comedy based in Banaras. The story revolves around Bony, Fundoo, and Baba. Bony and Fundoo are final year students while Baba is an alumnus of their college who lives in the college campus. Together they plan a heist, things go south and trigger a series of unforeseeable events. The film is a comedy of errors and takes a dig at one and all.

In a recent interaction with the media, Sanjay believed that in order to usher change it is important to reach out to the future generation. The actor who appeared in films such as the Golmaal series, Masaan, Ankho Dekhi, and Newton said, "In my understanding, it would make sense to include this kind of films on their extracurricular activity. Understanding the importance of planting trees and (of) water harvesting system is important from childhood so that it can become part of your lifestyle," said the actor, whose criterion to accept a role is that it should give him creative satisfaction, and not just money.

"If not immediately, when my children are mature, they will understand my viewpoint on climate change. So, although these films do not give me enough money, they surely give me credibility as an actor who is well-versed with society. Films are meant for entertainment, but they also have the power to educate minds," concluded the father of two.

