Sanjay Mishra's character from Bahut Hua Samman's mantra - Live life to the fullest

Hotstar Specials latest movie Bahut Hua Samman is the slice of life, a situational comedy that follows the life of Bony and Fundoo who agree to rob a bank since they are unable to find a job after failing their final year of engineering. Guided by an odd old man fondly known as Bak***d Baba, their master-plan goes totally awry as they realize that the bank has already been robbed and they have been arrested for it. In an attempt to clear their name, they soon fight off assassins, seasoned robbers, elite politicians and religious gurus; all the while unravelling a larger scam. Sanjay Mishra, the veteran actor who essays an integral role in the movie recently revealed the lessons he learned from his character in satirical comedy Bahut Hua Samman.

Sanjay Mishra the versatile actor who portrays the role of Bak***d Baba, said, "It's been a tremendous journey being a part of Bahut Hua Samman and working with such a talented cast and crew. As this character quite resembles my personality off-screen, it was fun yet intriguing to play. The one take away that I have from this character is living life to the fullest. I do believe in that philosophy but not as much as Bak***d Baba. He not only follows it but also lives by it. Also, I especially loved working with such young talented actors like Raghav, Abhishek, Nidhi, Namit in the show, they bring such zeal and cheerfulness to the room, despite sacrificing on their brilliant performances."

The show features an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Mishra, Abhishek Chauhan, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das in pivotal roles. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Bahut Hua Samman is the Hindi-heartland satire on the politics and corruption that depicts the reality of the nation in a humorous way. Catch the satire comedy on Bahut Hua Samman only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP!

