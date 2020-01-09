Sanjay Mishra's take on National Award-winning films

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra opines that if a National Award-winning movie is not shown to people across the country, the credit is a waste.

Mishra was addressing questions on his upcoming movie Turtle, which has bagged the National Award for Best Rajasthani Film. The actor said, "A National Award-winning film has to be showcased across India in order to make people aware [of it]. Otherwise it becomes a waste. The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated, since he has made a film on a very important issue."

The film deals with the problem of water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan.

