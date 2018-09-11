Sanjay Nirupam alleges cops deployed to stop him from joining protest

national

Senior police officer of Zone 9 under which Andheri area falls was not available for a comment on Nirupam's claim that the police meant to stop him from leaving house

Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged Monday that police were deployed outside his house in suburban Andheri so as to stop him from taking part in the protest against rising fuel prices. "Huge police bandobast at my residence. Workers are being picked up since early morning #BharatBandh," Nirupam tweeted.

"Dear Mumbai Police No use of ur bandobast at my residence anymore. Got out of house despite ur tamasha (stunt). Stop checking my building's CCTV unit," he added. The Congress and other Opposition parties had given call for a nation-wide Bandh on Monday against soaring fuel prices.

Senior police officer of Zone 9 under which Andheri area falls was not available for a comment on Nirupam's claim that the police meant to stop him from leaving house. Congress sources said Nirupam managed to slip out and attend the protest by leaving through the gate of adjoining building where there were no policemen.

The rail blockade at Andheri railway station was to start at 9 AM, so he took a train to Andheri from Mahim station, the sources said. He and other party workers were detained at D N Nagar police station for nearly three hours after they staged the `rail roko', they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever