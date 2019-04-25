Sanjay Nirupam backs suspended ACP

national

Vows to reinstate and even promote Narsingh Yadav once the Congress comes to power

Sanjay Nirupam and (right) Narsingh Yadav

Narsingh Yadav, a wrestler of international repute and assistant commissioner with the Mumbai Police, who was suspended on charges of campaigning for Congress's Mumbai North-West candidate Sanjay Nirupam, has received vociferous support from the latter.

The Amboli police have booked Yadav for his presence at Nirupam's rally. As he is an ACP with the Local Arms unit, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him by the police commissioner.

Nirupam said the BJP-led government was being unjust to Yadav and promised to not only reinstate the officer but also promote him when the Congress comes to power.

"It's a matter of a few months before we start ruling the state and Centre. I will ensure that Yadav gets justice. What wrong did he do as a free citizen of the country? Are government employees denied the right to support political parties of their choice?" Nirupam told mid-day at his Shashtrinagar residence.

Nirupam admitted that Yadav shared the dais with him on Sunday. "But he was not in uniform and did not address the rally. How has his mere presence breached service rules?" he asked.

According to Nirupam, Yadav has been in touch with him for many years and he had helped the wrestler in bettering his career. "Yadav has been an integral part of the dangals [wrestling bouts] I have organised in the city. The BJP has insulted a sportsman who has brought laurels to the country."

Yadav remained unavailable for comment.

Success and controversies

Narsingh Yadav was given a job in the state police under the sports quota after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2010 at New Delhi. Later, he won a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. He is also a bronze medal winner at the Asian Games and World Championships. He was banned from participating in the 2016 Olympics over doping charges. His police career has been controversial as well. While training at the police academy, Narsingh was caught copying. He later passed the exam after an inquiry cleared him.

