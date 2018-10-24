Sanjay Nirupam: Mob lynching, 'love jihad' cases risen under Narendra Modi rule

national

Sanjay Nirupam said the Congress didn't follow any "soft Hindutva" as being claimed by the BJP

Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Tuesday alleged that cases of "mob lynching and love Jihad" have gone up under the watch of Narendra Modi government. Speaking during a panel discussion at 'Mumbai Manthan' organised by news channel Aaj Tak, Nirupam said the Congress didn't follow any "soft Hindutva" as being claimed by the BJP. Nirupam, BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) spokesperson Sambit Patra and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi held a discussion on 'Rule and Divide'--the role of religion in politics--at the event.

"The Congress is neither against religion nor temples. The Congress doesn't follow anything called 'soft' Hindutva as claimed by the BJP," the Mumbai Congress president said. "The cases of mob lynching (by cow vigilantes) and 'love jihad' have increased under Modi government, which shows how minorities are being treated in the country," he said.

Countering Nirupam, Patra said the Congress had a leadership issue. "There is nothing called soft Hindutva. (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi is a confused Hindu," he said. SP leader Abu Asim Azmi asked, "Will Congress give justice to victims of the 1992 Mumbai communal riots by punishing the culprits whose names are mentioned in the Srikrishna Commission report?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever