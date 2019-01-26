Sanjay Nirupam: Sumitra Mahajan has not right to continue as LS Speaker

national

Mahajan, a BJP veteran who represents Indore Parliamentary seat, had Thursday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics showed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not handle politics alone and needed his sister's help

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam Friday slammed Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over her comments on Rahul Gandhi's leadership qualities and said she was "unfit" to occupy the Constitutional post.

"Sumitra Mahajan's comments prove she is not fit to occupy the Constitutional post. She has no right to continue as the speaker. Her comments denigrate the august office of speaker of Lok Sabha," Nirupam said.

Mahajan, a BJP veteran who represents Indore Parliamentary seat, had Thursday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics showed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi could not handle politics alone and needed his sister's help.

"Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him," Mahajan had said in Indore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever