Sanjay Raut: Manmohan Singh a successful, not accidental prime minister

Sanjay Raut said, "I don't see him as an accidental prime minister. After Narasimha Rao, if the country has got a successful prime minister, it is Manmohan Singh"

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding former prime minister Manmohan Singh's biopic, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he sees Singh as a successful prime minister rather than an 'accidental' one. "If a Prime Minister governs the country for 10 years and the people respect him, I don't see him as an accidental prime minister. After Narasimha Rao, if the country has got a successful prime minister, it is Manmohan Singh," Raut said while interacting with media.

It may be noted that the Shiv Sena is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The trailer of Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister', which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the Congress party, claiming that the biopic poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister. The party also criticised the teaser saying the movie showed Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the wrong light.

Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the movie and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes are factually incorrect.

The political controversy over the movie caught media attention after the BJP on Thursday shared its trailer calling the movie a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 years."

The Anupam Kher starrer is all set to release on January 11.

