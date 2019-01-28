Sanjay Raut: Shiv Sena 'Big Brother', will shake Delhi throne

national

Chatting with mediapersons, he termed the so-called talks over an alliance between the BJP and Sena as "mere rumours" and said no proposal for this has been received so far from the ruling ally

Sanjay Raut

Dismissing all speculation of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha 2019 election, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that the Sena will always remain the 'Big Brother' in Maharashtra and shake the throne of Delhi.

"In the past more than 25 years of alliance, from the time of the late Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena has always been the 'Big Brother'. Now this will rock the throne of Delhi. We are prepared for the (electoral) battle," Raut declared.

Chatting with mediapersons, he termed the so-called talks over an alliance between the BJP and Sena as "mere rumours" and said no proposal for this has been received so far from the ruling ally.

His comments came in the wake of a crucial meeting party President Uddhav Thackeray held with Sena MPs at his residence on Monday afternoon to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming budget session of Parliament and the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the discussions centred around various issues including hiking the income tax exemption limit to Rs 800,000, the problems of drought and and the French fighter aircraft (Rafale) deal.

Since 2017, or, over a year after unilaterally declaring that it would go alone in all future elections, a worried BJP has been wooing the Sena for a tie-up in the state.

The Sena has consistently stonewalled all attempts by the ally, at one point comparing the BJP to a 'frustrated road Romeo' who was stalking and harassing the (Sena) though it has spurned all its overtures.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.