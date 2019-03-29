Sanjay Raut: Uddhav Thackeray knows Sunail Raut contesting from Mumbai-North East

national

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the matter of his brother Sunil Raut contesting as an Independent candidate from Mumbai-North East constituency was conveyed to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He made the comments a day after Sunil Raut said that he would contest from Mumbai North-East constituency as an Independent candidate in the impending Lok Sabha elections if BJP fielded Kirit Somaiya from that seat.

"The feeling of many Shiv Sena workers (on Sunil Raut planning to contest as an Independent candidate) has been conveyed to Uddhav ji. This should not be linked to politics," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

On Thursday, Sunil Raut expressed confidence that he would contest from Mumbai North-East seat "no matter what".

"I will contest Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North-East constituency even if Kirit Somaiya is given a ticket by the BJP. I will go Independent if needed. I am 100 per cent sure that I will contest from this seat no matter what," he said.

It may be noted that the BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to reach a consensus over Somaiya's candidature from the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the seat-sharing pact between the two political parties, the BJP will fight on the Mumbai North-East constituency. However, the Shiv Sena has been opposing Somaiya's candidature.

Polling in Mumbai North-East parliamentary seat will be held on April 29 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. The last day for filing nominations is April 9.

