Sanjay Raut: Working on film based on the untold stories about 26/11

bollywood

Sanjay Raut also said that his production house was working on two other projects involving biopics on veteran socialist leader late George Fernandes and a sequel to his previous film 'Thackeray'

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and film producer Sanjay Raut will soon be working on a film based on the untold stories about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Raut, who is in Goa to attend the ongoing Goa Marathi Film Festival, also said that to preserve Marathi art and culture, it should be made mandatory for youngsters in Maharashtra to watch one Marathi film every week.

"There are many untold stories about the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. We are working on those stories. There are three movies in all, which I will formally announce in August," Raut told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He also said that his production house was working on two other projects involving biopics on veteran socialist leader late George Fernandes and a sequel to his previous film 'Thackeray', based on the life of Shiv Seva founder late Bal Thackeray.

He also expressed concern over the dwindling number of students in Maharashtra opting for education in Marathi medium schools. But he also suggested a strategy to preserve Marathi art and culture.

"Make watching Marathi films compulsory once a week for the young generation (in Maharashtra). This will ensure that Marathi art and culture will survive," Raut said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates