Sanjeevani CA win U- 13 Total Cup

The victorious Sanjeevani Cricket Academy team at Oval Maidan

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy emerged champions in the Total Cup U-13 cricket tournament, organised by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation at Oval Maidan, where they beat IDBI Federal Vengsarkar Academy by 23 runs in the final.

Batting first, Sanjeevani posted 153-3 in 20 overs, thanks to a 105-run stand by Omkar Patankar (59) and captain Aditya Baliwada (55).

In reply, Vengsarkar Academy were dismissed for 130 in 19 overs. Off-spinner Arinjay Lokhande was the most successful bowler with 3-16. He was well supported by fellow offie Saurish Deshpande(2-9).

The efforts of Yaseen Saudagar (43), Tushar Singh (18) and Asif Khan (22) went in vain. Captain Yaseen Saudagar (43) fought on bravely, but wickets fell regularly at the other end. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and Mumbai High Court Senior Council Raju Patil gave away the prizes.

