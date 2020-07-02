Sanjivani actor Namit Khanna launches his eponymous website

In a bid to create a platform that showcases his varied skills, actor Namit Khanna of Sanivani fame is set to showcase his prowess as a photographer on his newly launched eponymous website. The avid traveller will upload vlogs and pictures from his travel escapades, apart from sharing behind-the-scenes footage from his television and web shows.



Having been bitten by the travelling bug for long, Khanna was keen to record his experiences. "I have been shooting images from across the world since a long time. I needed a place to showcase them and make them available for everyone to purchase. This will also be my way of expressing gratitude for my increasing fan-base. The core idea of the website is to give my admirers a peek into my life — a one-stop destination where they can access everything about me, on the professional and personal front."

Apart from sharing blog posts and photo-essays that depict his experiences in the industry, he will share stories and photography tips, he says. "The website is my baby and I have been completely involved with each and every aspect of it with my developer and team. This is a project that will be launched now, and will continue to grow. We have created something that will keep fans engaged. I am one of the very few actors who have their own websites," he concludes.

