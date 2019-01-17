Sanju actress Karishma Tanna trolled for sharing this bathtub picture

bollywood

Karishma Tanna, who was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was recently trolled on social media for asking her fans for a caption to her image

Karishma Tanna/picture courtesy: Karishma Tanna's Instagram account

Karishma Tanna, the leggy lass who became the talk of the town for her stint in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was trolled on Wednesday for sharing a bathtub picture of hers. The actress initially asked for a caption for her image but ended up getting trolled by the netizens.

Karishma Tanna shared the picture with the caption: "Hmmmmmmm... can’t think of a caption.. help please ?! Gown by @lmanedesigns Earrings & bracelets by @houseofshikha Rings by @minerali_store Styled by @sayali_vidya [sic]"

Instead of receiving captions, the actress received some troll messages on the picture. A user replied, "When you are too lazy to take shower," another one said, "I think you forgot to remove your dress because that's how everyone takes bath," one jokingly said: "Thand itni hai.. nahau ki nhi"

Well, some of her followers also complimented the picture.

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna is currently seen as Naagin in the television show by the same name. Apart from this supernatural daily soap, Karishma is also a part of Qayamath Ki Raat.

