Sanju box office collection: Film races towards Rs. 200 crore mark

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju collected Rs. 18.9 crores on Wednesday, thus taking its total collection to Rs. 186. 41 crores. Slowly, the film is inching towards Rs. 200 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Sanju raked in Rs. 18.9 crores on day six, that is its 1st Wednesday, taking the total collection of the film to 186.41 crores. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, has not only been winning hearts of the audience but also minting moolah at the box office. Breaking records at the box office, the Sanjay Dutt biopic emerged to be the highest opener of the year and is now all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

One of the biggest films of the year, Sanju will emerge to be the first 200 crore film for Ranbir Kapoor and second for Rajkumar Hirani.The PK director is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Sanju, portaryed by Ranbir Kapoor brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered, highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

