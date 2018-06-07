Sanju makers reveal Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt

After giving an insight into the crazy love life, emotional father-son bond, untold friendship and heartwarming mother-son relationship, director Rajkumar Hirani took to present Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt



Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt

After unveiling the poster of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis yesterday, Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to share Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt's poster today. Played by Dia Mirza, Manyata has been the strongest support of the actor in his toughest times.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been introducing the various facades of Sanjay Dutt's life with varied posters introducing the closest people in the yesteryear actor's life.

After giving an insight into the crazy love life, emotional father-son bond, untold friendship and heartwarming mother-son relationship, director Rajkumar Hirani took to present Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been the most incredible support in his life through thick and thin.

The trailer gave us sneak peek into the relationship of the duo, piquing the interests of the audience to know more.

The poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza as Maanayata denotes the unfathomable faith and trust the couple shares.

Sharing the poster Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter and wrote, "And here comes Dia Mirza as Maanayata, someone who's stood by #Sanju through thick and thin. #RanbirKapoor @deespeak #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms (sic)."

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Earlier the director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

Also Read: On Sunil Dutt's Birth Anniversary, Sanju Makers Reveal Manisha Koirala As Nargis Dutt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates