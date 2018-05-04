Sanju new poster out: Ranbir Kapoor as Munnabhai

Ranbir Kapoor's look in this poster in uncanny and is definitely going to make the viewers check it twice. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is treating the audience with different posters from the movie, revealing different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life



Ranbir Kapoor in the poster of Sanju

The makers of Sanju have released yet another poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the Sanjay Dutt's film, Munna Bhai (2003). The orange shirt and blue denim which became popular as a fashion trend post the movie's release, and now, even Ranbir is seen wearing a similar shirt for this look. Ranbir Kapoor has managed to nail Sanjay Dutt's looks, body language and mannerisms is simply mind-blowing.

Munna Bhai MBBS was the first film on which director Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt worked together which went on to become a super hit film and is still loved by the audience. Now, Hirani has once again got Munna Bhai back onscreen, this time with Ranbir.

Director Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to share the picture, He captioned it as, "It was lot of nostalgia reliving a bit of Munnabhai in #Sanju. Here it is. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi (sic)."

Ranbir Kapoor's look in this poster in uncanny and is definitely going to make the viewers check it twice. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience with different posters from the movie, revealing different phase of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The film traces the journey of the now 58-year-old actor's life right from his youth to the present.

The teaser of the film garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sanju became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram. The film has been creating waves all over the world with

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

