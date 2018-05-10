Sanju Poster: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt during his jail term

The new poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt during his time in prison where the actor is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama along with a white topi and an intensified look



Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt during his conviction days

After treating the audience with a series of posters, Rajkumar Hirani unveiled yet-another poster from the much-awaited biopic, Sanju. The new poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt during his time in prison where the actor is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama along with a white topi and an intense look.

Rajkumar Hirani shared the poster captioning, "I met #Sanju in Jail in 2013. Recreation of how he looked then".

The teaser of the film has been applauded by not just the audience but also critics, leaving everyone excited for the biopic. The teaser and posters spread like wildfire on cyberspace making the former the most watched and the newest meme fodder for netizens.

The posters that were released earlier too, have stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience, who are now eager to watch the film. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sanju has taken everyone by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's amazing transformation as Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza and others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

