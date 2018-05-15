Sanju Samson can be India's next superstar: Shane Warne

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne seems to be highly impressed by Sanju Samson's impressive show in the ongoing T20 as he said that Rajasthan's wicketkeeper-batsman will be the next superstar of the Indian cricket



Sanju Samson

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne seems to be highly impressed by Sanju Samson's impressive show in the ongoing T20 as he said that Rajasthan's wicketkeeper-batsman will be the next superstar of the Indian cricket.

The 23-year-old amassed a total of 379 runs in 12 games he has played so far for Rajasthan Royals at an average of 34.45. And Warne, who is currently mentoring Rajasthan Royals, could not stop himself from gushing over "new rockstar" Samson.

"He's good against pace and spin in all conditions and I think he's going to be the next superstar of Indian cricket. He's the new rock star, Sanju Samson, that's for sure. He's an outstanding player and he's a quality international cricketer," cricket.com.au quoted Warne as saying.

Samson has made just one international appearance during a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2015, but Warne insisted that the Rajasthan Royals star and Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant are rare talents that deserved a chance in the national side.

"India at the moment are blessed with some riches of talent. I think our man, Sanju Samson, is right up there with (Risabh) Pant. I think those two guys are probably the two best young Indian batsmen I've seen in a long, long time," the former leg-spinner said.

Rajasthan Royals, who have won their last three IPL matches on the back of three consecutive 'man of the match' performances by England batsman Jos Buttler, will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever