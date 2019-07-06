Sanju screened at Shanghai Film Festival; Rajkummar Hirani attends as jury member

bollywood

Rajkumar Hirani joins acclaimed filmmakers at Shanghai Film Festival

Rajkumar Hirani with filmmakers at Shanghai Film Festival

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is known to have given Bollywood some of the greatest hits of all times. Recently, he attended the Shanghai film festival where he took India on the global map, as he was a jury member for this year's coveted International festival. The filmmaker was a member of the jury, which included various acclaimed filmmakers and actors from across the globe, such as, Wang Jingchun from China, Director Aleksey German Jr from Russia, Zhao Tao from China, Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan from Turkey, Mexican Producer Nicolas Celis and the Italian Director Paolo Genovese.

Rajkumar Hirani is being at a podium with the most renowned filmmakers of the world, which is an achievement. More so, another feather in his cap is when Sanju was screened at the film symposium.

Interestingly, Rajkumar Hirani represented his last release 'Sanju' which was screened at the festival for three days and received wide appreciation from the audience and from the film fraternity present at the global gathering.

With a popularity base for his projects across the borders in Asian markets like China, Hirani is definitely one name who has taken India on the global map for cinema and has created a mark with his artistry. Receiving accolades for his recent movie 'Sanju', the screening at an International podium like Shanghai is a massive achievement.

The director has given the industry some of the classic projects including the globally acclaimed 3 Idiots and will be on the jury panel alongside Italian director Paolo Genovese and Chinese actress Zhao. They join the previously announced jury president, 2014 Cannes Palme d'Or winner Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the Turkish director behind last year's "The Wild Pear Tree."

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is the only competitive film festival in China approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations. Shanghai International Film Festival looks at promoting the country's rising filmmaking talent and has become a ground where India is leading the list of jury panelists with Rajkumar as the frontrunner.

With his constant efforts to take India to every possible platform where he is invited as the respected jury, Rajkumar Hirani was also recently announced as a jury President for the Malaysia International Film Festival which he will attend later, this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates