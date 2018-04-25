Sanju teaser: Die-hard love for Sanjay Dutt makes it a massive success

Sanjay Dutt had a special message at the launch event praising both Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani for the way the film is looking



Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, the rockstar of Bollywood is truly one of the most loved personalities and the teaser is paramount proof of the same. Titled Sanju, the teaser was released today and boy it has surprised everyone and risen the curiosity for the film! The talented actor who was shooting in Kyrgyzstan had a special message at the launch event praising both Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani for the way the film is looking. The most awaited teaser of the year was loved by one and all and within 1 hour of its launch, it was trending on all social platforms.

This kind of fan frenzy would not be possible without Sanjay Dutt himself. Ever since the film has been announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the movie. Beyond the image of a superstar lies a man who has braved all odds, been through immense trials and tribulations and the teaser touches upon these very humane aspects of his personality.

