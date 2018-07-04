Sanju track Bhopu Baj Raha Hain to release this week

Edited out of the final cut, video of Sanju track Bhopu Baj Raha Hain to release online this week

Ranbir Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal in the song

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Rajkumar Hirani had stated that he could be brutal with his material when it comes to editing. Unsurprisingly then, when the runtime of his latest offering, Sanju, breached the three-hour mark, the filmmaker was quick to pull out his scissors, editing, among other elements, a party song featuring leading man Ranbir Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal.

Hirani has now decided to use the online medium to release the video of the number, titled Bhopu Baj Raha Hain, later this week. A source tells mid-day, "The primary tune of the trailer is derived from this song. It has been sung by Nakash Aziz and composed by Rohan-Rohan."

Excited that her party number, the audio of which was released few days ago, will finally see the light of day, Tanna says, "I had a great time shooting for it with Ranbir and Vicky. I am sure the song will get the audience grooving. The whole crew is excited about its release now." Heaping praise on Kapoor, she adds, "He is a thorough professional and an absolute brat."

