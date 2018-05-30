Sanju trailer: Ranbir Kapoor is phenomenal as Sanjay Dutt, take a bow!

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films of 2018, Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju's trailer was launched on Wednesday. The film traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life



After releasing the teaser and a series of posters from the film to describe the various phases of Sanjay Dutt's controversial life, the much-anticipated trailer was finally unveiled at a suburban multiplex on Wednesday, May 30. There was a sea of fans waiting outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor.

Present at the event were Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The trailer delves deep into Dutt's life and introduces a never-known Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor does a phenomenal job as Dutt. The trailer strikes an emotional chord with the audience and Ranbir's fine acting skills show why he is one of the best actors Bollywood has.

Owing to the immense anticipation across the nation, the makers decided to launch the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer at multiple locations across the nation. Along with a press event in Mumbai, it will also be launched at PVR Delhi, PVR Ahmedabad, Jagran in Lucknow and in Kolkata live via video conference where media persons across the nation were open to questions and answers.

Giving an insight into every phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, the trailer touches upon various aspects like Drugs, girlfriends and his much talked about jail phase. While the audience knows of the events in the actor's life, Rajkumar Hirani provides the story behind every event of his life.

Sharing the unknown details of Sanjay Dutt's life, Sanju presents a heart wrecking, dramatic amd enigmatic saga of Sanjay Dutt. While the world witnessed the actor's life on the surface, Rajkumar Hirani digs to the bottom to offer the real-life story of Sanjay Dutt.

Offering moments of surprise, humor, and most importantly shock, the trailer provides an overview of the entire life of Sanjay Dutt.

Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Presenting the equation of Sanjay Dutt with the various members in his life, the trailer also gives detailed descriptions of Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Anushka Sharma.

The most gripping part of the trailer remains to be the jail phase, where one is left shocked to see the extreme conditions faced by the yesteryear actor while his term in the jail.

The film's teaser had garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

