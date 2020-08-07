Sankata Hara Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Significance, Moonrise timings, importance of fasting

Sankata Hara Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with fasting during the waning phase of the moon on every fourth day of the month. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, people worship the deity on this day for taking away their troubles and sorrows.

Revellers fast all day and break it at the sight of the moon at night. Thus the timing of moonrise or Chandrodaya is of importance for those who are fasting. Here are the timings of today’s moonrise in different cities of the country.

Mumbai 9:52 PM Navi Mumbai 9:51 PM Hyderabad 9:28 PM Vishakhapatnam 9:09 PM Nashik 9:48 PM Nagpur 9:27 PM Pune 9:48 PM Chennai 9.19 PM Coimbatore 9.32 PM Bengaluru 9.30 PM Mysuru 9.34 PM Thiruvananthapuram 9.32 PM

Mythology behind significance of moonrise timing

Legend has it that Lord Ganesha was travelling to Kailasha on his Mooshak after a meal from a devotee’s house. On their way, the Mooshak got scared after seeing a snake and began running amok. Amid the chaos, Lord Ganesha, who was seated on the Mooshak fell down. Seeing the deity on the ground, Chandra Dev (The moon god) could not help but laugh at him. This enraged Lord Ganesha and he cursed Chandra Dev and gave him a warning. Realising his mistake, Chandra Dev apologised to the deity and asked him to lift the curse.

Customs and traditions

It is said that those sighting the moon on the days of Ganesh Chaturthi (the Chaturthi Tithi, Shukla Paksha, and one that falls in the Bhadrapada month) will invite trouble in their lives. Therefore, devotees sight the moon on the Sankashti that falls on Krishna Paksha and worship Lord Ganesha to relieve them from their problems.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news