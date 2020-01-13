Sanon sisters Kriti and Nupur welcome a new member in family

The Sanon sisters - Nupur and Kriti share an irreplaceable bond between them. The girls had winged their way to Switzerland last month and had painted their Instagram profile with lovely pictures. They recently grabbed headlines when they announced the arrival of a new member in their family.

No, Kriti and Nupur are not getting engaged. The new member that we are talking about is their new pet dog - Phoebe. The cute little pup is the second dog adopted by the Sanon family after Disco, a white toy poodle. Sharing the picture of the new member of the family, Kriti wrote they are yet to decide whether Phoebe will be his (disco's) girlfriend or sister. Want to help out the Sanon sisters? Take a look at the picture and decide for yourself.

Earlier, the Panipat star began the first day of the year by sharing a hug with Disco. She then shared a cute picture of her with Disco. She had captioned it, "Day1 of 2020! Here's to cuddles and a lot of pure genuine Love! #Disco #bestfeeling. [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onJan 1, 2020 at 2:19am PST

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the period drama, Panipat. She played the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor). The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between Marathas and Afghans.

While the film received a mixed response from the critics and audience, Kriti's role was appreciated. She recently finished shooting for the first schedule of her next project Mimi where she will be seen as a young surrogate mother - the main protagonist in the women-centric flick. The actress will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.

As of Nupur, she was last seen in B Praak's music video Filhall, where she was featured along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

