'Santa' Virat Kohli visits shelter home for kids

India cricket captain Virat Kohli surprised kids at a shelter home in Kolkata by turning Santa Claus for them and presenting them with gifts. In a video released by Star Sports, Kohli was seen in the Santa get-up—all plump in red suit and a protruding belly with white beard and brows—meeting the children at the shelter home. He then distributed gifts to the children as per their wishlist. The kids were then asked if they would like to meet Kohli as "Spiderman and Superman are on vacation."

Excited to meet the cricketer, the children screamed "yes". The Indian skipper then took off his cap and disguise and revealed his identity, leaving the kids in awe. Kohli, 31, then interacted with the kids, spreading the festive cheer ahead of Christmas. The video, released ahead of Christmas and New Year, earned huge praise on social media, with many appreciating the Indian skipper for taking time off and surprising the kids.

