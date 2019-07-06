Santacruz police extern entire group of criminals

crime

They recently externed three offenders; in the West region they have managed to extern eight such groups

(From left) Kalidas Pawar, Sunny Shinde and Vinod Kale were recently externed from the city

A group of three people involved in multiple cases of drug peddling was recently externed by the Santacruz police under section 55 (Dispersal of gangs and body of persons) of the Bombay Police Act. The accused were habitual offenders and had multiple cases against them. The Mumbai police used to extern individuals under sections 56 and 57 of the Bombay Police Act. Now, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, has asked officers to utilise section 55 of the Act, so they can get rid of groups of such offenders.

The three were identified as Sunny Dashrath Shinde, 24, Kalidas Dhanaji Pawar, 22, and Vinod Kale, 47. The Santacruz police had recently arrested all of them under the NDPS Act for possession of drugs.

According to the police, there are four cases against Shinde, six against Pawar and two against Kale. "Section 55 of the Bombay Police Ac allows us to extern a group of people involved in such crimes. So far in the west region we have externed around eight groups for a year. There are multiple cases against them and the stringent action was required to keep them away from the city," said Sharma.

"We have been holding a special drive against these peddlers time and again. In the past one week around 18 people were arrested in the West region and drugs worth R14,30,000 were seized in a drive," Sharma added. "This section helps us act against groups who are involved in drug peddling, matka or other offences where we can't invoke MCOCA," said a police officer.

