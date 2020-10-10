Mumbai: Santacruz school kids raise Rs 5.73L for COVID-affected

Billabong High International School in Santacruz has managed to raise a whopping Rs 5.73 lakh to help those from the underprivileged section of the society to fight the pandemic. Students of Std IV to X conducted the fundraising activity and now the amount will be used to distribute essential kits and look into the requirements of those affected by COVID-19 through NGOs.



The fundraising initiative was started on September 4 and was completed by September 22. Habitat for Humanity in association with The Alpha Urbane Project, which provides essential and hygiene kits to those impacted by COVID-19, will now use the funds for the same purpose. Those who will benefit from the initiative include daily wage labourers, slum dwellers and others from underprivileged communities who are facing major financial crunch.

The fundraising activity was led by Sooraj Malik, a Business Studies teacher, along with the school's students' council. Speaking to mid-day, Std X student Vihaan Shilov, who managed to raise Rs 53,250 said, "I tried to spread the word in my circle through family and friends to raise the money. This really helps you to understand that there is a section of the society which is in a very difficult situation and these activities are really rewarding." Vihaan also shared how teachers played an important role in creating awareness among students and encouraging them. Std VII student Akeshya Shastri sent out personalised messages to raise funds and raised Rs 78,034.



Akeshya Shastri, Std VII student

Nikhat Azam, principal, BHIS Santacruz said, "We firmly believe in the all-round development of our kids and strive to give them some exposure to non-academic pursuits too. We want to take up multiple activities to expose them to the real world and the less fortunate around them, so that they can reach out in various ways and help to build a better world."

