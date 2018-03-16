Santos FC beats Nacional with double goal from Sasha

Santos FC did not give much opportunity to the Uruguayan team as Nacional was able to score only one goal



Representational Picture

Brazil's Santos FC rode on two goals by Eduardo Sasha and another impressive one by 17-year-old Rodrygo Goes to beat Uruguay's Nacional 3-1, and rise from the last to the second place in Group F of the Copa Libertadores. Despite playing with only 10 players throughout the second half due to the dismissal of Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa in the 44th minute on Thursday, Santos FC did not give much opportunity to the Uruguayan team as Nacional was able to score only one goal, eight minutes before the game ended, reports Efe.

The Brazilian team, which previously lost 0-2 in its away match with Real Garcilaso, is now set to play against Estudiantes in the next match, who on Wednesday beat Real Garcilaso 3-0 and accumulated four points in two games. With only one point, Nacional is now ranked at the bottom of Group F.

The game started off fast and the Paraguayan referee, Ulises Mereles, had to give six yellow cards in the first 15 minutes of the match. Santos FC played swiftly with Eduardo Sasha handling the right, Rodrygo the left and Gabigol occupying the centre with balls well passed to them by their teammate Leonardo Cittadini.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever