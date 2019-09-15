Santosh Gangwar: North Indian candidates lack qualification, not job opportunities

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar said that there is lack of qualifications among North Indian candidates, with claims that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," said Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Labour and Employment while addressing the media Saturday.

"I am looking after the same ministry and I monitor the situation on a daily basis. There is no dearth of employment in the country. We have employment exchanges for a purpose and we have also developed a separate system. Our ministry monitors the situation," Gangwar added.

His statement came at a time when the economy plunged to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago with a crisis of jobs looming among the youth. The economic slowdown along with employment has raised concern among economists and politicians who are holding the central government responsible for it.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the slowdown was the result of a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output.

