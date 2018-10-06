Sanya Malhotra: Audience's love more important than box office

bollywood

Dan-gal Sanya Malhotra on not being deterred by Pataakha's poor run

Despite getting a nod from critics, Vishal Bhardwaj's latest offering Pataakha could not set the cash registers ringing. However, the lukewarm box-office response hasn't dissuaded Sanya Malhotra. The actor, who made her debut with the smash hit Dangal (2016), believes that the film has made the audience sit up and take notice of her acting chops.



"For me, the audience's love is more important than box office. The congratulatory messages I received and the response on social media indicate that people have liked the movie," says Malhotra, adding that the film is picking up steam in certain centres. "Radhika [Madan, her co-star] watched Pataakha in Delhi two days ago. She told me that people were dancing during the climax sequence."

Malhotra will next be seen in Badhaai Ho — a film that she greenlit within minutes of narration. "I take a few days to say yes. But with Badhaai Ho, I immediately came on board. I did not want to lose the opportunity of being part of such a well-written story."

